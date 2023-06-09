St Catherine labourers accused of stealing $4M worth of copper wires freed

Three labourers accused of stealing copper wires valued at $4,000,000 were today freed in the St Catherine Parish Court after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Those freed are Roshane Pearson, Ricardo Wedderburn and Doneil Watson, all of Spanish Town addresses.

Attorney-at-law Andrew Graham argued that the case against the men was weak and that the trial has been stalled for years.

Graham noted that the case has been on the priority list since 2020.

He argued that the situation is unfair to the men and that the matter should be dismissed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

No evidence was offered by the prosecution.

Parish court judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon upheld the submission and dismissed the case.

It was alleged that on December 16, 2019, the three men were held with copper wires along St John's Road in St Catherine.

An investigation was launched by the police and telecommunication company FLOW was identified as the owner of the copper wires.

The three men were eventually charged.

The case was set for trial but faced several postponements.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.