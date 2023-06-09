St Elizabeth police seize shotgun
Published:Friday | June 9, 2023 | 9:24 AM
A team from the St Elizabeth police division seized a firearm and one round of ammunition during an operation in Providence district, Maggotty in St Elizabeth on Thursday.
The Maggotty police say about 3 p.m., they signalled the driver of a Toyota Axio motor car, with a male passenger on board to stop.
They say he stopped the vehicle and both men ran.
The vehicle was searched and a shotgun with one 12 gauge cartridge was allegedly found in a bag on the back passenger seat.
No arrest has been made in the case.
