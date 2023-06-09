Taxi operator charged for rape of 15-y-o girl

A St Mary taxi operator has been charged in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Decoy district in the parish.

Thirty-one-year old Ramone Hoilette, otherwise called 'Ramsay', was arrested following the incident on May 31.

It is alleged that about 8:00 a.m., the teen boarded the taxi operated by Hoilette, when he detoured from the designated route.

Hoilette later allegedly stopped the vehicle, climbed into the back seat and sexually assaulted the teen.

A report was made to the police and Hoilette was arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Police officers assigned to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse are imploring victims of sexual assault and other forms of abuse to come forward and report the matter so that swift and necessary action can be taken against perpetrators.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.