'Barbaric' - PM Holness condemns murder of 8-y-o schoolgirl

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe as "deeply disturbing and barbaric" and is urging persons with information to tell the police.

"My heart goes out to Danielle's family and friends during this period of immense grief. The entire Jamaica must consider this a charge on our collective conscience," Holness said in a statement Saturday, hours after confirmation that the student of Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine, died.

She was reportedly abducted from the institution on Thursday and later that day found in St Andrew with her throat slashed.

Noting that eight children have been murdered since the start of the year, including three who were under 12 years old, Holness said "we cannot be silent or protect those responsible for this gruesome act. The society cannot surrender to wanton violence, and we must be unequivocal when violence is directed against our children."

"Our indignation and intolerance of fatal violence must be expressed in the highest penalties as a deterrent and the stiffest punishment if the criminal was not deterred. My Government will not resile from using all the legal tools available to us in sending a clear message that violence of any form is unacceptable and in bringing perpetrators of violent crime to justice," Holness said.

The government is pursuing a reform of penalties for murder and other crimes.

The highest penalty on the books for killers is the death penalty but there's been no execution since 1988. The harshest punishment imposed has been life in prison.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he has "directed that all the necessary investigative resources must be mobilised to bring the perpetrator to justice".

He has also instructed Education Minister Fayval Williams to have all schools review their safety and security policies.

The police have not established a motive for the attack on Danielle.

Detectives from the St Catherine South police division spent much of Friday carrying out investigations at the school.

