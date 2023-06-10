GenAc and Chain of Hope partner to save young lives

Children awaiting heart surgery at the Bustamante Hospital for Children will see their chances improve as General Accident Jamaica (GenAc), the National Blood Transfusion Service and Chain of Hope join forces to provide life-saving donations of blood through GenAc’s third annual blood drive.

This year’s blood drive, hosted in honour of World Blood Donor Day, will take place on June 16, 2023, at the insurer’s headquarters in Kingston.

Stationed at the Bustamante Hospital, Chain of Hope Ja is an organisation coordinating free surgical missions at the hospital’s cardiac centre throughout the year. The availability of blood is critical to the success of most cardiac surgeries.

Excited to learn of the work GenAc and the National Blood Transfusion Service have been doing for the past two years, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at the Bustamante Hospital, Dr Sherard Little, explained the impact the blood drive will have on children facing serious health challenges.

GOAL

“There are over 150 children on the wait list for surgery. Our goal is to facilitate at least six surgeries during this June surgical mission. Three to five units of blood are needed for each surgery,” Dr Little said.

“We are therefore very excited to partner with GenAC in this activity as it allows us to confidently schedule cardiac surgery at the hospital,” Little added.

Through the annual blood drive, GenAc aims to raise awareness of the ongoing need for blood donations and inspire individuals to join the cause.

The theme of this year’s blood drive is ‘Save a Life’.

“Our annual blood drive is a testament to GenAc’s commitment to community well-being,” said Sharon Donaldson, managing director of GenAc. “Through this initiative, we aim to educate individuals about the immense impact a single blood donation can have on the lives of others.

Individuals are encouraged to make appointments online at www.calendly.com/genacja in advance to ensure a smooth experience for all participants.