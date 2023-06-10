JDF captain dies in Kingston crash

A 31-year-old Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) captain died following a motor vehicle crash at the Harbour View roundabout near the Palisadoes main road in Kingston early Saturday morning.

The army says details "are still being gathered".

The crash occurred about 1 a.m. while Blake James Roper was driving a blue Volkswagen Jetta motorcar towards the Norman Manley International Airport, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch.

"On approaching the roundabout, for some reason, he did not make the left to continue around the roundabout but instead went over into the roundabout where he collided with a piece of concrete and the vehicle got damaged and he got injured," McKenzie told The Gleaner.

Roper, who was from St Andrew, was the only person in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

ACP McKenzie said the cause of the crash has not been established and that there will be checks to, among other things, determine whether there were any defects to the car.

