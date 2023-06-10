Man shot dead in St James attack

A man was shot dead moments after driving up at his home in Norwood, St James, on Friday night.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Akeem Smith, otherwise called 'Mackra' of Albion Lane in the parish.

His girlfriend, who was in the vehicle, reportedly picked up an undisclosed injury while trying to escape.

Reports are that about 11:45 p.m., a group of armed men attacked Smith and his girlfriend as they arrived home Water Lilly Crescent in Norwood.

Smith received gunshot injuries and was later assisted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

He was pronounced dead. The woman is being treated.

-Hopeton Bucknor

