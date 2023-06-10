MP Hylton appeals for emergency funds to clear Sandy Gully exit

Member of Parliament for Western St Andrew, is urging the government to allocate emergency funds for the immediate clearing of the Sandy Gully exit, and all channels leading to the Duhaney River in his constituency.

Urgent intervention, he says, is needed at the section where the Duhaney and Fresh rivers meet.

Hylton says heavy rainfall over the past week has "significantly increased the risk of major flooding" in several communities along Spanish Town Road, New Haven, Riverton, Seaview Gardens, Brooke Valley and sections of Washington Gardens.

He says the allocated $1 million per constituency for drainage cleaning is "inadequate" to deal with critical waterways like Sandy Gully, which carries stormwater from upper St Andrew through lower St Andrew, to the sea.

The money he referred to is part of over $300 million set aside this fiscal year for the National Works Agency to lead draining work in all 63 constituencies. There are two other payments to come this year.

"The government recently invested in the clearing of the head of the gully, which is located in the North West constituency of the Finance Minister, but has failed to clear the exit, causing water to accumulate, threatening the lives and properties of residents in Western St Andrew," asserted the Opposition lawmaker in a statement on Saturday.

Hylton further notes that the affected areas are primarily inhabited by vulnerable residents within the Corporate Area.

The MP has also appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to take all necessary precautions in anticipation of additional heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

