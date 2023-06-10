Murdered 8-y-o was cop's daughter, 'several lines of inquiry' being probed - police

The police say they are pursuing "several lines of inquiry" in the shocking abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, the daughter of a serving member of the force.

The child was allegedly abducted on Thursday from the Braeton Primary and Infant School, which is located in the St Catherine South police division in which her parent works. She was found later that day with her throat slashed on Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew.

Danielle succumbed to her injuries at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Saturday morning.

"This heinous crime has shocked our nation, and the thoughts and deepest condolences of the entire Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) family go out to her family, friends, and school community during this incredibly difficult time," noted a statement from the police on Saturday afternoon. It said the force's Chaplaincy Unit and wider membership are providing support to their grieving colleague.

The JCF has joined calls for persons with information to make reports.

"We are urgently calling on the public to help us bring the perpetrator(s) of this horrendous act to justice. If you have any information that you believe can assist in solving this case, please do not hesitate to contact us. Your contribution could be pivotal in helping us solve this case and bring closure to the grieving family," it said, adding that "we would like to assure the public that any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality."

Persons may call the National Intelligence Bureau Tip Line at 811, Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119 or the nearest police station.

The St Andrew Central and St Catherine South police division are leading the investigation.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the crime as "deeply disturbing and barbaric" and has "directed that all the necessary investigative resources must be mobilised to bring the perpetrator to justice".

Holness has also instructed Education Minister Fayval Williams to have all schools review their safety and security policies.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding said the murder was a "despicable and depraved act of violence against this innocent little girl".

"It is yet another instance of how low our country has fallen in caring for our children," he tweeted today.

