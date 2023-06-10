Primary schoolgirl found with throat slashed dies

The eight-year-old girl who was abducted from the Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore on Thursday and found with her throat slashed in St Andrew has died.

Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South police division, said the child, Danielle Rowe, succumbed at hospital early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the child was taken from the school and thrown from a vehicle in St Andrew.

Detectives from the St Catherine South police division spent much of Friday carrying out investigations at the school.

Education Minister Fayval Williams has condemned the incident.

Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison on Friday called for persons who are aware of why the child was abducted and attacked, to share the information with the police.

“There are so many questions that are still left to be answered at this stage, and I certainly join in other media/forum, the throng of Jamaicans who are very disturbed and very concerned about what happened. How did the child leave the compound? Who did this? What's the reason for doing it? And really just how heartless this is,” she said.

