Falana Fray | Skin-deep: Not all disabilities are visible

SOCIAL INSENSITIVITY is endemic to the lives of people with permanent but invisible disabilities that affect their daily lives, who are likewise deprived of outer symbols to signal their condition, like designated disability seating, parking and toilets.

The word ‘disability’ evokes images of wheelchairs, walkers, ramps, grab bars and other mobility support devices. The American with Disabilities Act reports that over 90 per cent of disabilities are invisible. These include autism, lupus, osteoarthritis, ADHD, dementia, epilepsy, diabetes, depression, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, Crohn’s disease and hearing loss. Many autoimmune diseases fall under the umbrella ‘invisible illnesses’.

According to the Invisible Disabilities Association, any physical, mental, or neurological condition that is not visible from the outside, yet can limit or challenge a person’s movement, senses, or activities, is considered an invisible disability. Not all disabilities are visible. Some are invisible and skin-deep.

I look normal and healthy. On the outside, I’m the picture of health. People ask if I am a model. But, skin-deep, an underlying condition rules me. People would say, “Wow, you don’t look like you have a disability!” I would ask, “What does a disability look like?” Fortunately, I don’t look like what I have been through.

You wouldn’t know I have an autoimmune disease unless you asked me. I see my hidden disability as a strength, not a setback. It’s made me a staunch advocate for people with hidden disabilities and deepened my empathy for other people. It has strengthened my willpower, and cultivated the positive, optimistic outlook needed for professional achievement and personal growth. I learned to stay calm and perform creatively and effectively, even in high-pressure workplaces and other stressful environments, and master my emotional intelligence.

I carry a National Disability ID card by the National Disability Association which has a full description and definition of my disability. It is recognised by first responders and medical personnel; transportation companies and facilities; and educational institution.

My disability motivates me to work on being and staying healthy. Diet and mental health have a big impact on my condition. I cut out gluten, wheat, dairy, fried and fatty food, and as much sugar as possible, which causes flare-ups and inflammation.

RESISITNG TEMPTATION

Instead, I eat lots of fruits and vegetables, salads, salmon, and make fresh juice every day. Resisting temptation is my new normal, especially since my family is Jamaican and my fiancé is from Senegal, where jerk chicken and Senegalese Jollof rice are popular dishes at dinnertime. With the guidance of my doctors and nutritionist, I am stable and feel good. Fortunately, my fiancé is extremely supportive and I have a knowledgeable and caring team of doctors. I have to maintain monthly lab work, clinic visits and abdominal imaging, as needed, for close monitoring of my autoimmune disease.

Acknowledging the presence and validity of invisible disabilities is a key component of an awareness effort. In addition, many people with invisible disabilities deal with critical judgements and discriminations due to lack of understanding and information. Because it is unseen and without being able to see an indicator, like a wheelchair or walker, people can dismiss the effects of a medical condition.

With a combination of education, understanding and new behaviour, we can broaden our views on disability, help the public and employers learn the tools they need to break down the barriers, and expand opportunity within the workforce so that everyone can equally contribute and benefit.

Communication and information help reduce the amount of harassment, discrimination and other difficulties that people with disabilities encounter on the job and in their personal life. It can reduce stigma and demonstrate fairness.

I hope discussing my experience will help boost understanding, sensitivity and awareness. Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.