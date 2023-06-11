Golding to choose Lisa Hanna's replacement in South East St Ann

People's National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding will choose Lisa Hanna's replacement in South East St Ann after none of the three candidates today got over 50 per cent of votes required to win selection.

General Secretary Dayton Campbell provided the update.

Some 778 delegates voted.

Dr Kenneth Russell - 358

Wavell Hinds - 245

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Patricia Duncan Sutherland -171

The PNP's constitution empowers the party leader to select representatives.

Hanna, a four-term Member of Parliament, announced last year that she will be not contesting the next general election constitutionally due by September 2025.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com