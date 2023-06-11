Two men charged over alleged conversion of a drilling machine into a 'gun'
Two men from St Ann have been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act following a police operation in the parish in which a drill that was allegedly converted into a gun, was found.
Twenty-two year-old Adrian White and electrician Demar 'Lokka Ellis, both of Bel Air, Phase 2 in Runaway Bay, have been charged with conversion to a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.
Ellis also has an address in Heritage district in Manchester.
About 9 p.m. on June 6, the police signalled White, who was the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, to stop and he complied. A search of the vehicle was conducted and two 9mm spent casings were found in the driver's door, the police say.
A search was later conducted at White and Ellis' home which yielded one Channellock Rapid Fire Drill that the police say was converted into a gun.
The weapon was found in a bedroom.
A court date has not been finalised.
