Alleged Pavilion jewellery store robber charged

The police have charged one of the four men apprehended in connection with the May multimillion-dollar robbery at Pavilion Jewellers at Springs Plaza in St Andrew.

Construction worker 31-year-old Neko Gordon has been charged with robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

The police report that on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, Gordon along with three other men, all armed with guns, entered the store and held up persons.

In total, they robbed them of $619,000, assorted jewellery valued at $4,038,000, a Glock nine-millimetre pistol along with two magazines containing 34 rounds of nine-millimetre cartridges, and other personal items, according to the police.

The police say the men then ran from the premises and robbed two motorists of their vehicles, using the cars to escape.

Gordon was arrested on Monday, May 22 at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston while attempting to leave the island.

At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of a stolen chain and a Citizen wristwatch, according to the police.

