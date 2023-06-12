Another boy, five years old, found wandering in Falmouth

The Falmouth Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate the parents/guardians of a boy, who is believed to be about five years old, who was found wandering in Falmouth, Trelawny today.

The child was found wearing a multi-coloured shirt and a pair of light-blue pants.

He is unable to state his name or where he is from.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the parents/guardians of this child is being asked to contact the Falmonth Police at 876-954-3271/954-3222, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

