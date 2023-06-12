Braeton Primary to get CCTV cameras following abduction and murder of 8-y-o student

Braeton Primary and Infant School, the institution where eight-year-old Danielle Rowe was abducted in Portmore, St. Catherine last week, will soon be retrofitted with a full suite of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in an effort to prevent a recurrence.

During a special devotion held this morning in honour of Danielle, Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth, announced that she would ensure that a camera is installed at the entrance; while Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas committed to retrofitting the entire school with CCTV cameras.

"I know that traditionally, we've not had safety cameras, CCTV, in our primary schools. Our primary schools are built in communities by design [where] our children live, most of them, within walking distance. We've generally reserved CCTV or safety cameras for high schools, especially those in vulnerable areas, but this morning, having seen what has happened here at this very quiet primary and infant school, we have to begin to increase the safety and security at our primary schools," Williams said.

"We will begin deploying cameras, in particular, at the entrance of schools so at the very least, when there's a situation, we can at least get some footage, and that is the commitment of the Ministry of Education and Youth this morning, and we will begin with Braeton Primary and Infant School."

Thomas said this morning he had a discussion with the member of parliament and the councillor for the division and they agreed to pay for the installation of cameras on the entire school compound.

"We are going to drive that process throughout the municipality. We have started in some of the primary schools already in Portmore. We are now going to look at the ones who don't have the cameras, and we are going to make the recommendation or send the information to you [Williams], so that we can work together to cover these primary schools that don't have the cameras," he said.

Danielle, the daughter of a police officer, was abducted last week Thursday while leaving school and dumped in Vineyard Town in St Andrew with her throat slashed.

She died sometime after 3:00 am at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Saturday.

On Sunday, Horace Chang, Minister of National Security, visited Danielle's family and committed to leaving no stones unturned until he and his team find those responsible.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force arranged a devotion and service at the school this morning in memory of Danielle.

- Ainsworth Morris

