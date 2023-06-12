COVID still causing deaths, says Westmoreland health official

WESTERN BUREAU:

EVEN THOUGH the coronavirus is no longer regarded as a global emergency, has noted that Dr Marcia Graham, medical officer of health at the Westmoreland Health Services (WHS), people who are infected with the virus are still dying in Jamaica and around the world.

The catastrophic COVID-19 epidemic, which has resulted in extraordinary lockdowns, destroyed businesses, and claimed almost seven million lives worldwide, had its status as a ‘global emergency’ lifted by the World Health Organization almost a month ago.

“June 4 was a very sad day for me when I looked and saw three deaths of people who have chronic diseases and also had the COVID-19,” said Graham, while giving a report at the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) last Thursday.

“We will have to do the investigation to determine if the final blow was the chronic disease or if it was the COVID-19 virus,” she said.

According to Ministry of Health and Wellness figures as of May 29, Jamaica has 155,023 COVID-19 cases with a 3,550 fatality rate. Of the total number of persons infected with COVID nationwide, 8,453 came from Westmoreland.

Dr Graham, in a written report for the WMC, a copy of which The Gleaner obtained, reported that at the beginning of April, the parish’s weekly average positive rate from COVID-19 testing fell to 1.8 per cent, but by the end of May, it had risen to 13.3 per cent.

“We have seen an increase in influenza-like illnesses and have heard several people who are reporting that they are down with the flu or coming down with it,” Graham noted.

She asserted that, while they are no longer required, established COVID-19 measures like mask use, frequent hand sanitisation, cough etiquette, and social distancing are still effective ways for everyone to avoid contracting the virus.

“Everyone needs to take a personal responsibility to do all they can to protect themselves, and others, from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. Treat all as being infected and follow the protocols that have helped us in the past, even though they are no longer mandatory,” she said.

Graham noted that there were six known active cases, four of which were at the hospital. Three of the four patients at the hospital are unvaccinated and have chronic illnesses.

In contrast to individuals who are unvaccinated and considered to be terribly and dangerously ill, Graham is claiming that those in hospitals who are vaccinated are only mildly ill. She also urged older people and others with comorbidities to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com