Delivery driver charged over cocaine seizure at Sangster airport

The police have charged a St Elizabeth delivery driver for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James.

Forty-nine-year-old Gairy Graham, who is from Robinson Town in Thornton, was charged on Saturday with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday, June 16.

Reports from Narcotics detectives are that approximately 5.5 kilogrammes of cocaine were found inside a false compartment of Graham's luggage as he attempted to board a flight to London, England on Thursday, June 8

The drug, which has an estimated street value of £170,000, was subsequently seized and Graham was taken into custody.

He was charged on Saturday, June 10 following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

