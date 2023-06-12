Deputy Commissioner of Corrections died by strangulation, autopsy report reveals

The police are reporting that an autopsy has concluded that Reverend Orville Moore, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Corrections Services (DCS), died by strangulation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey today said the investigation is ongoing.

“It is not really surprising to us (result) because as we reported previously, we did not suspect any foul play in his death. The fact is we are still conducting our investigation,” DCP Bailey said.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to come in or contact the police at 911.

Reports are that Moore was last seen leaving his relative's home off Molynes Road, St Andrew on Monday, May 29.

He was reportedly driving a Silver Fortuner license plate 1626JN.

All efforts to locate Rev Moore since then failed and he was found dead in Manchester on June 1.

He was found in the Spur Tree bushes near the mangled vehicle.

Investigators had initially ruled the cause of death as a motor vehicle accident.

Moore's family was reportedly not convinced and requested that an independent autopsy be done.

- Andre Williams

