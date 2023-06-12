Elderly man gunned down, body set on fire in MoBay

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James are investigating the death of an elderly man who was shot multiple times and his body set on fire by gunmen on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tony Allen of New Road in Cambridge in the parish.

He is believed to be in his late 60s.

It is reported that about 3 a.m., men armed with M-16 rifles drove to a section of Railway Lane in downtown Montego Bay and then walked into a yard along Deans Lane where Allen was staying with family members.

The gunmen reportedly cornered the elderly man who was outside in the yard and opened fire hitting him several times, before setting his body on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The gunmen then escaped in an awaiting Toyota Voxy minibus.

Investigators from Barnett Street and Freeport police stations were called to the scene.

Allen's burnt body was discovered lying face down in blood in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police processed the scene and the body was later removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.