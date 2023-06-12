Flight attendant accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine at airport charged

Jamaican-American flight attendant Michelle Virgo, who is accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James, has now been charged.

The police say the 47-year-old was charged on Saturday with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Virgo is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, June 14.

According to the police, approximately 1.5 kilogrammes of cocaine was found concealed in a false compartment of her luggage during security checks at the airport on Tuesday, June 06.

Virgo was reportedly boarding a flight to New York.

The drug has an estimated street value of US$75,000.

