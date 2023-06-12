INDECOM probing shooting at police station in Westmoreland

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into a shooting at the Whithorn Police Station in Westmoreland on Sunday night.

The incident happened about 11:40.

It is reported that cops on duty were alerted by the bark of dogs on the compound and went to make checks.

It is further reported that they were pounced upon by two men who pointed guns at them.

The police took evasive action and discharged their service pistols in the direction of the men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The men reportedly fled from the compound and escaped in a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.