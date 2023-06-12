Section of Three Miles Overpass Bridge to be closed

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the westbound overpass bridge linking Hagley Park Road to Marcus Garvey Drive in Three Miles, St Andrew will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Manager, Communication and Customer Service at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that this is to facilitate remedial work to correct a drainage issue on the eastern side of the bridge.

The closure takes effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, and will go until 4 p.m on Wednesday, June 14.

During the period of closure, motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

