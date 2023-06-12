September bail application for Noel Maitland

Police Constable Noel Maitland is to make another attempt a bail on September 20.

The policeman has been in custody since July 27 last year after he was implicated in the disappearance of 24-year-old Donna-Lee Donaldson.

His lawyer sought bail last October but it was refused.

However, the September date was scheduled this morning for his bail application to be renewed.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen ordered the defence to furnish their submissions and supporting documents by September 1.

In the meantime, Maithland's plea and case management hearing was postponed to November 1.

The hearing, which was scheduled to start in the Home Circuit Court, failed to proceed after the court heard that three statements were still outstanding.

Two of the statements are to be collected from two policemen while the other is to be collected from a security guard, who the court heard is yet to be located.

The judge ordered that the statements be submitted to the prosecution and disclosed to the defence on or before October 20.

Donaldson was last seen at the lawman's New Kingston apartment on July 11, 2022.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

