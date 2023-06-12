Seven-year-old boy found wandering in Half-Way-Tree

The St Andrew Central Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate the family of a seven-year-old boy who was found wandering on Park Plaza in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew today.

He gave his name as Tiquan Tate.

The police are asking anyone with information who can assist in reuniting Tiquan Tate with his family to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

