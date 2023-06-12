Stocks Round Up | Trading started on winning note

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index opened the week on a winning note today. The bustling trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 39/63.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,083.75 points or 0.32 per cent, to close at 341,349.19.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,197.20 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 328,531.40; while the Junior Market Index declined by 3.64 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 3,802.40.

The JSE USD Equities declined by 5.63 points, or 2.35 per cent, to close at 233.88.

Overall market activity

116 stocks traded.

39 advanced.

63 declined.

14 traded firm.

Winners

Kremi, up 17.31 per cent to close at $3.93

tTech, up 17.04 per cent to close at $2.61

Berger, up 9.89 per cent to close at $7.67

Caribbean Flavours, up 9.68 per cent to close at $1.36

SOS, up 8.86 per cent to close at $17.81

Losers

Margaritaville (Turks) Ltd down 16.68 per cent, closing at $14.99

JPSCo 7%, down 15.99 per cent to close at $50.81

Eppley, down 13.16 per cent closing at $32.13

Margaritaville (Turks) (USD), down 12.12 per cent to close at US$0.10

138 Student living VAR Prefs, down 7.94 per cent to close at $81.00

Market volume

20.5 million units valued at over $ 90.9 million.

Volume leaders were: Tropical Battery, followed by Transjamaican Highway and Wigton

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.