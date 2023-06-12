UPDATE | 7-y-o boy found wandering in Half-Way-Tree reunited with family
Published:Monday | June 12, 2023 | 10:22 PM
The police say seven-year-old Tiquan Tate, who was found wandering on Park Plaza in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew today, has been reunited with his family.
He is said to be in good health.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.