UPDATE | 7-y-o boy found wandering in Half-Way-Tree reunited with family

The police say seven-year-old Tiquan Tate, who was found wandering on Park Plaza in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew today, has been reunited with his family.

He is said to be in good health.

