Update | Closure of Three Miles Bridge postponed

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the planned closure of the Three Miles Bridge in St Andrew has been postponed.

The NWA this morning advised that the closure was to facilitate remedial work to correct a drainage issue on the eastern side of the bridge.

However, the move has been postponed until further notice.

The NWA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.