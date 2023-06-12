Video footage shows Danielle Rowe and mystery woman in St Andrew

Police investigators have video footage of slain eight-year-old Danielle Rowe in the company of a woman in an area close to where she was found with her throat slashed, a top police official has confirmed.

However, Deputy Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey said the video quality is “very poor”.

Bailey disclosed, too, that the woman's identity is not yet known.

“You can't really see everything, but you know it is a lady,” he told The Gleaner.

Danielle, who is the daughter of a cop, died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Saturday, almost two days after she was abducted outside her school.

She was rushed to hospital after her near lifeless body was found in the east Kingston community of Vineyard Town on Thursday, according to police reports.

Bailey said investigators believe Danielle was picked up by the woman at Braeton Primary and Infant School in St Catherine.

It is unclear how they travelled, but the video showed Danielle and the woman near Roosevelt Avenue, near the National Stadium, in St Andrew.

