Zero tolerance for dumping in gullies, says MoBay mayor

WESTERN BUREAU:

WITH JAMAICA now in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, Montego Bay’s Mayor Leeroy Williams is warning that the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) will be cracking down hard on anyone dumping waste into drains and gullies or otherwise impeding natural waterways, thereby aggravating flood conditions.

Williams, who is the chairman of the StJMC, made the no-nonsense announcement while addressing last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the municipal corporation, during which concerns were raised about damage to sections of St James’ roadways following recent heavy rains.

“The StJMC will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to residents and businesses of St James who engage in dumping of waste in the drains and waterways, building walls which impede natural drainage, and storage of construction and other materials on roadways which cause obstruction and damage to the roads. This practice must cease immediately,” said Williams.

“To this end, I am instructing the municipal corporation’s chief executive officer and the superintendent of the Roads and Works Department to take all the necessary steps where this practice is found. I am therefore appealling to all persons who are engaged in the said practices to have these corrected prior to the action of the municipal corporation,” Williams added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The StJMC will continue its flood mitigation programme across all areas, and we therefore ask citizens to reach out to the corporation if they are aware of drains which need to be cleaned, and if there are roadways and waterways which are blocked.”

CONSTANT PATTERN

The announcement comes on the heels of flooding in sections of downtown Montego Bay due to heavy rains earlier this week, a repeat of a constant pattern which has affected the western city over the past two decades.

Williams also took issue with a report from Bryce Grant, the superintendent of the Roads and Works Department, regarding plans by the National Works Agency (NWA) to clean the North and South gullies before the end of this month.

“Yesterday we had a meeting at the NWA’s office, and I had discussion with the parish manager in regard to the plans for NWA in relation to the cleaning of these gullies. He is awaiting approval and funding to have these gullies cleaned, and he is optimistic that he is expecting it to be done before the end of June,” said Grant.

“We cannot wait till the end of June for the NWA to clean the North and South gullies. They need to do it right away,” Williams said sternly.

Flooding in Montego Bay often occurs after heavy rainfall over a short period of time, a situation which is worsened by the city’s inadequate drainage infrastructure. The problem is further aggravated by residents’ longstanding improper waste disposal habits, which result in drains and gullies getting blocked and subsequently overflowing.

Williams also spoke briefly on the ongoing Montego Bay perimeter road construction project which is likely to be affected by the rains and potential floodwaters, saying that he has been given a reassurance that drainage infrastructure will be implemented in the construction plans.

“The National Road Operating and Constructing Company was here a couple of weeks ago, and they made a presentation as far as the perimeter road is concerned, but in terms of the drainage details, that was not provided. What I have been told is that when the perimeter road is constructed, there will be a drainage system which should help to mitigate the flooding that could possibly happen down in Montego Bay,” said Williams.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com