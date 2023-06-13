BOJ to facilitate exchange of old banknotes for new money as of Thursday

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has advised it will extend its opening hours, beginning Thursday, to facilitate the exchange of old banknotes for new polymer banknotes.

In a media release on Tuesday afternoon, the BOJ advised that it will be open to the public between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It said individuals who wish to exchange the old series of banknotes at the BOJ, must ensure they have valid government-issued photo identification; Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN); and source of funds documentation for transactions reaching or exceeding US$1,000.

As is customary, the Bank will carry out its usual verification and authentication of the old series of banknotes prior to facilitating an exchange.

Additionally, the exchange of mutilated and contaminated old series banknotes will be facilitated in accordance with the Bank's usual stipulated guidelines.

The BOJ adds that members of the public should note that both the old and new series of banknotes will co-exist as legal tender until further advised by Bank.

The Bank will revert to the usual banking hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as of June 26.

