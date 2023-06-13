Golding donates salary increase retro to charities

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding says he has donated the retroactive sum associated with his salary increase to six charitable organisations.

The beneficiaries are Missionaries of the Poor, Mustard Seed Communities, Food for the Poor, Joy Town Community Development Foundation, OT Fairclough Trust Fund, and the Jamaica Paralympic Association.

Noting the importance of supporting organisations dedicated to social welfare, Golding said the entities were selected based on their exceptional work in addressing critical needs within Jamaican society.

He said he aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals and marginalised communities.

Golding in May promised to donate a substantial portion of his salary increase to charitable organisations.

Golding, in a media release today, outlined that he has contributed 80% of his retroactive salary increase, totalling $5,417,000, to the charities.

"I saw the retroactive increase in my account last week Friday, we have yet to receive the increased monthly salary, I assume if it is not rolled back we will see that at the end of this month. However, I did not want to wait for that, I wanted to ensure I fulfilled my promise to the people of Jamaica."

The opposition leader reiterated his call for the increase granted to parliamentarians to be rolled back.

He also called for an independent body to thoroughly evaluate and reset these remuneration packages, which he views as unreasonably excessive.

“Such a review will ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in the compensation of elected officials.”

