Growth & Jobs | ‘On the right track’

SINCE ITS inception, the Sandals Boscobel Special Fishery Conservation Area has contributed to major improvements in the surrounding marine space that hugs the communities of Rio Nuevo, Stewart Town, and Boscobel.

With its positive results attributed to a robust environmental education programme, as well as building and maintaining trust within the communities, Jerlene Layne, sanctuary manager, said the improved health of the marine space is now benefiting fisherfolks and residents, who rely on the health of the sanctuary to support their families.

“Since the sanctuary’s inception in June 2013, the team has worked to educate the fishing and wider community about the benefits of the space and how they can help to ensure its success. We were able to gain community buy-in through various community meetings and training sessions, which resulted in the formation of the Rio Nuevo Stewart Town Fishers’ Association in 2015. As an organised group, the voice and lobbying capacity of the fisherfolk from Boscobel to the Tower Isle region was strengthened, at which point we were able to not only meet their strategic needs, but also connect them with key organisations to help address their concerns.”

Layne noted that by also involving the fishers’ group, schools and the community in environmental projects such as beach and underwater clean-ups, arranging for proper garbage disposal and collection in the community, and mangrove restoration projects, the community’s perceptions of the sanctuary changed.

“People began to see us not as a threat to their livelihoods, but rather as a major enhancement,” Layne explained. “To date, we have outplanted 19,444 corals to our Boscobel reefs and have seen improvements in reef health and increase in fish populations. Our latest reef survey results showed that our coral coverage has increased from 13.4 per cent to 37.5 per cent, while algae has decreased by 193 per cent, from 28.4 per cent to 9.6 per cent.”

The successful outcomes of the sanctuary were shared with over 200 residents at a celebratory fun day, held on June 3 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the sanctuary. The event which took place at the Boscobel Primary School, included a lionfish hunt and consumption, games, competitions, and presentations.

Dr Dayne Buddo, director of Global Ocean Policy at Georgia Aquarium, who was actively involved in the formation of the sanctuary commended the efforts of the marine sanctuary and the community noting, “Over the past 10 years, I’ve seen firsthand the growth of the sanctuary and the restoration programmes led by the Sandals Foundation and Beaches Resorts Ocho Rios. The community initiatives and involvement have been admirable and an example for the country and the region.”

“I see the corals regaining vigour and cover, fish diversity and several hawksbill turtles are present. There are not many lionfish, which is a great thing! I applaud the collaborative work that I know is happening. You are on the right track — I can’t wait to see the next few years to come,” said Buddo.

Dr Buddo joined community fishers in a lionfish hunting competition which took place as part of the anniversary celebrations. Prizes were issued for the largest catches, both in volume and size.

Collaborative management of marine sanctuaries is key to the creation of a sustainable blue economy. And through the presence of a wide cross section of local stakeholders at the recent community event, including the political directorate, representatives from the Oracabessa Police Station Marine Division, Jamaica Customs Marine Division, Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Oracabessa Bay Marine Sanctuary, White River Sanctuary and others, the future of the Boscobel community’s blue economy is on the right track.