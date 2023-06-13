Immigration Corner | Canada’s category-based selection process

Dear Mrs Powell,

I heard recently that there are new immigration programmes that people can use to live in Canada. I’m glad to hear that, as I have been sitting in the pool for a long time and haven’t been selected. Please let me know about this new programme and how I can apply.

Thank you for all your articles. They have really helped me understand the Canadian immigration system.

– MT

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dear MT,

Canada is always evaluating its economy and the impact of immigration on the society, so it is not surprising that they have recently decided to make some changes to the Express Entry System. It is not a new programme but a new way to select qualified persons based on existing programmes.

For those who are not aware, the Express Entry System manages programmes such as the Federal Skilled Worker Programmes (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trade Programme (FSTP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and some Provincial Nominee Programmes (PNP). The requirements for entry into the pool remains the same. What has changed is the way in which individuals are expected to be selected in the coming months.

CATEGORY-BASED SELECTION

It is no secret that many employers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain qualified personnel to fill critical roles in the employment sector in Canada. Based on this reality, the government of Canada announced recently that it is focused on implementing an immigration system that serves as a growth catalyst, aimed at empowering businesses by assisting them in meeting their workforce demands, and enhancing French communities.

To do this, the government launched a ‘category-based selection’ method within the Express Entry System, geared at sending invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents who have particular skills, training, or language proficiency that will satisfy the job demands of the country.

For 2023, the category-based invitations will focus on candidates who are able to show that they satisfy other standard immigration requirements, as well as candidates who can demonstrate that they have strong French language proficiency, or work experience in the fields of healthcare; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions; certain trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors; along with individuals with experience in transport, agriculture, and agri-food sectors.

EXPECTED IN-DEMAND PROFESSIONS FOR 2023

If you have education and work experience in science, technology, engineering, or maths, then your position is a STEM job. Research has shown that candidates with outstanding problem-solving, creativity, analytical, and research skills can choose from a variety of entry-level, mid-level, and senior positions in the industries that are most in demand.

Here is a list of some of the STEM jobs: biologist, anaesthesiologist, engineer, robotics, financial analyst, dentist, food scientist, web developer, graphic designer, database administrator, aeronautics engineer, system analyst, cyber analyst, computer scientist, doctor, economist, landscape architect, medical technologist, mathematician, nuclear scientist, surveyor, statistician.

Most healthcare workers are in demand throughout the country. Healthcare category also include supervisors and managers in healthcare, occupational health and safety specialists, animal health technologists, veterinary technicians, physician assistants, midwives, and allied health professionals.

Agriculture and agri-foods specialists include individuals with experience as agricultural and fish products inspectors, farm supervisors and managers. The government hopes that in the coming years, immigrants with the requisite qualification and experience will integrate in francophone communities and other areas where there have been shortages of these professionals.

This category-based approach has been welcomed by many international graduates who are already in Canada and those internationally who wish to live permanently in Canada. As soon as additional information is available, I will post it on my Facebook page or in a subsequent article.

In the meantime, I recommend that you start preparing to demonstrate your language competence, and to show that you have the educational requirements to do the designated job.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public. You can find her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.