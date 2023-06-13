Man gunned down on Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town

A man was fatally shot on Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions around 5:30 and called the police.

On arrival, lawmen discovered the body of a man lying in blood with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are processing the scene.

The cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

Sections of Brunswick Avenue remain tense following several shooting incidents in recent weeks.

- Rasbert Turner

