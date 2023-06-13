Man gunned down outside Ascot Primary in Portmore

A man was this afternoon fatally shot outside Ascot Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine.

The deceased is believed to be a taxi operator who plied the Greater Portmore to Portmore Mall (20) route.

The shooting happened some time before 2 p.m. along the Breaton Parkway.

No one at the school was harmed.

Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

The police have been called to the scene.

