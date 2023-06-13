Mediation fails to resolve dispute between Fitz Jackson and Scotiabank

A mediation exercise has failed to prevent a trial in the lawsuit brought against Scotiabank Jamaica by St Catherine Southern Member of Parliament Fitz Jackson.

Jackson filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court last year challenging the legality of cheque-cashing fees imposed by the financial institution on its customers.

The matter was sent to mediation. Jackson disclosed that mediation ended on Tuesday but was not successful in resolving the case.

The matter is now set to proceed to trial.

The lawsuit is based on a May 2019 incident in which Jackson, a five-term lawmaker, claimed he was compelled to pay a $385 fee before a teller at Scotiabank's Portmore branch would cash a $2,500 cheque in his name.

He is seeking a declaration from the court that Scotiabank, through the imposition of the fee, has breached its obligation by failing to honour a negotiable instrument.

"My legal team and myself remain extremely confident that the court's ruling on this matter will confirm the unlawfulness of this practice," Jackson said, adding that he was hoping for a speedy conclusion given the public interest issues involved.

