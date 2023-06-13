Ocho Rios security scare prankster pleads guilty

The prankster who caused a security scare in Ocho Rios, St Ann earlier this month today pleaded guilty to malicious communication and creating public mischief when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court.

However, Chevon Flowers, who is from Old Harbour, St Catherine, pleaded not guilty to extortion.

His attorney told Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne that the incident was only a prank and that her client had no intention to cause any problems.

He was remanded until July 21, when the matter will again be mentioned.

Flowers was arrested and charged over the June 3 incident.

- Rasbert Turner

