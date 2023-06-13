PNP appeals for calm, condemns fire at constituency office in St Catherine South East

The People's National Party (PNP) is appealing for calm in the St Catherine South East constituency arising from a fire that destroyed its constituency office last night.

The party is asking members and supporters to refrain from any actions or conjecture that may escalate tensions.

“It is essential that we allow the investigative process to run its course and provide the necessary space for law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties effectively,” the party charged in a statement today.

The PNP says it condemns any form of violence or destruction of property, irrespective of the motivation or circumstances.

It's not known how the fire started.

The incident came after a suspected arson attack at the constituency office last month.

There has been heightened tension among some PNP delegates in the constituency over the selection of the party's standard-bearer for the Edgewater Division.

“We believe in the democratic principles of peaceful dialogue, inclusivity and fair representation, and any act that threatens these values is contrary to our beliefs,” said the party.

“We want to assure the public and the constituents of SE St Catherine that the party is actively monitoring the situation and eagerly awaits the outcome of the investigations,” it continued.

While awaiting the findings, the PNP says it is actively working to establish temporary arrangements to ensure the continuity of services and engagement with the constituents.

“We remain committed to serving the needs of the community and are exploring all available options to restore and rebuild the constituency office as quickly as possible.”

