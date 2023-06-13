PNP constituency office in St Catherine South East destroyed by fire

The constituency office of the People's National Party (PNP) in Independence City in St Catherine South East was last night destroyed by fire.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters.

It's not known how the fire started.

The incident came after a suspected arson attack at the constituency office last month.

There has been heightened tension among some PNP delegates in the constituency over the selection of the party's standard-bearer for the Edgewater Division.

