Police seeking woman in Danielle Rowe murder case

The public's help is being sought by the police to locate a woman in the Danielle Rowe murder probe.

They say the woman can assist investigators with information relating to the death of the 8-year-old schoolgirl.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call the Half-Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184/5

Police investigators on Monday disclosed they have video footage of the child in the company of a woman in an area close to where she was found with her throat slashed.

However, Deputy Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey said the video quality is “very poor”.

“You can't really see everything, but you know it is a lady,” he told The Gleaner.

Danielle, who is the daughter of a cop, died at the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Saturday, almost two days after she was abducted outside her school.

She was rushed to hospital after her nearly lifeless body was found in the east Kingston community of Vineyard Town on Thursday, according to police reports.

Bailey said investigators believe Danielle was picked up by the woman at Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine.

It is unclear how they travelled, but the video showed Danielle and the woman near Roosevelt Avenue, near the National Stadium, in St Andrew.

