'Sloppy' recall of report by Integrity Commission leads to questions

In what has been described as a "sloppy" move, the Integrity Commission has recalled a report it sent to the House of Representatives for tabling.

House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple Philibert told the parliament that she received a report from the Integrity Commission, dated May 31, 2023, for tabling.

However, she said the parliament received a letter from the Executive Director of the Commission, Greg Christie, on June 8 requesting that the report be withdrawn and returned. The Clerk of the Houses of Parliament responded on that same day stating that she was not in a posltion to return the report.

The executive director wrote again on June 9 stating that the chairman of the commission was requesting that the report be returned "to confirm a matter before it was tabled". Dalrymple Philibert said the report was subsequently returned to the Commission.

However, Member of Parliament for St Mary Western Robert Montague described the series of events as "extremely unusual", saying he was worried the report "may be altered" to remove or add a name.

After being shut down by the Speaker, who noted that the report "was not properly before the parliament," Montague resumed his criticism of the Integrity Commission while speaking on the motion for adjournment.

"We were all shocked at the revelation that the report sent to you was recalled. I think that's a little bit sloppy," Montague stated. He also questioned the reason for the recall.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck questioned "what is happening?" He further insisted that the latest development is evidence the Integrity Commission "needs a reset".

However, Dalrymple Philibert would not allow further debate on the recalled document insisting "there is no report to be discussed."

Prime Minister Andrew Holness also intervened telling members there are proper channels through which the concerns can be addressed.

