Two charged over St Ann bar robbery

The police in St Ann have charged two men over the robbery at a bar in Priory.

Twenty-eight-year-old fisherman Damel Johnson, otherwise called 'Chilli-Man', and 54-year-old merchandiser Oral Willis, both of Park Avenue in St Ann's Bay, are charged with shop breaking, larceny and receiving stolen property.

Their court date is being finalised.

The incident happened on Main Street in Priory on Thursday, June 08.

The police report that about 11 p.m., a woman locked her bar and upon her return, she realised that the establishment was broken into and assorted liquor, two Roulette boxes along with the cash receiver and a receipt dispenser were stolen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The estimated value of the items stolen is $300,000.

An investigation was launched and both accused were apprehended during an operation after the items were found in their possession, according to the police.

Johnson and Willis were subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.