Update | Police say man killed on Brunswick Avenue was stealing livestock

The St Catherine police say a man who was killed on Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town, on Tuesday morning, was in the process of committing praedial larceny when he was shot by a licensed firearm holder.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Johnny Bailey, unemployed, of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police say the complainant was at home asleep when he was awoken by continuous barking of dogs.

He went outside and reportedly saw two men trying to remove sheep from a pen. He called out to the men and one of them allegedly pointed a firearm at him.

He reportedly took evasive action and fired four rounds from his licensed firearm.

Both men ran and a search of the premises later revealed one of the men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned.

