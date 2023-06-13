Update | Taxi operators say slain colleague was a 'decent yute'

Several taxi operators have reacted with surprise at the shooting death of one of their colleagues outside Ascot Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is reported that the deceased, who has only been identified as 'Russian', was travelling with a vehicle full of students when the attack occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the students scattered as 'Russian' was chased by armed men and shot several times under a tree.

There were no reports of injuries to any of the students.

Several taxi operators who gathered near the scene of the shooting lamented the death of their colleague, who they said was not a troublesome individual.

“Nah vouch fi nobody, but is a yute weh keep to himself and nuh play certain game. A could a any numba play, but all mi a seh is a decent yute,” one taxi operator said.

- Kenrick Morgan

