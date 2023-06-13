Work on Ferry to Rock Pond transmission water main to start this year

Work will commence this year for the installation of a new transmission main from Ferry to Rock Pond in Red Hills, representing an investment of $1.7 billion to improve service delivery by the National Water Commission (NWC) to the area.

The project is part of the NWC's multibillion-dollar Kingston Metropolitan Area Transmission Mains Replacement and Upgrading Programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, who made the disclosure, said the Ferry to Rock Pond main will be the primary feeder line for Red Hills and surrounding communities and will “fundamentally change water supply in this entire area”.

“The supply has never been sufficient for the people of Red Hills and we are going to correct that. We have budgeted and allocated and have completed the final schematics… for the Ferry to Rock Pond Project,” he informed.

“We are pulling water from several sources to ensure the people of Red Hills, the people of Stony Hill and all those who are [supplied] by Constant Spring Pond and by the Rock Pond reservoir get better water,” he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Samuda was addressing the NWC's commissioning ceremony for the Sterling Castle Heights and Padmore pipeline replacement projects, held on June 8 at the Padmore Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Andrew.

He noted that the Ferry to Rock Pond system is one of two major projects that will commence this fiscal year to improve water supply to St Andrew West Rural.

The other will see $750 million being invested in the Essex Hall Water Supply Improvement Project to improve storage, processing, pumping, and distribution capacity.

Beneficiary communities include Essex Hall, Salisbury Plain, Unity, Border, Lawrence Tavern and its environs, Burn Shop District, Content, and Cavaliers.

“It is going to significantly change the quality of life of [persons] in and around the Essex Hall-Lawrence Tavern area,” Samuda said.

He indicated that capital projects totalling $7 billion are programmed during fiscal year 2023/24 to upgrade Jamaica's water infrastructure, representing some of the most significant investments made in the sector.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.