Agriculture Minister expresses concerns over bauxite reclamation process

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green has voiced his dissatisfaction with the current reclamation process carried out by bauxite companies.

The reclamation process is the restoration and rehabilitation of lands that have been affected by mining activities.

While acknowledging the contribution of the bauxite industry to Jamaica's economy, Green emphasised the importance of striking a balance between economic development and environmental protection.

He was speaking at the 4th staging of the St Bess Agri Fest in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on Friday, June 9.

“The bauxite industry has generated significant economic returns over the years, however, it is critical that we ensure the standards put in place regarding the restoration of mined land are strengthened and adhered to," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have noticed several instances where the reclamation process has fallen short of our expectations, and this is a matter of great concern,” Green added.

Green also highlighted the issue of the lack of land titles for individuals who have been relocated for agricultural purposes and resettlement due to bauxite mining.

To address these pressing concerns, the agriculture minister has assigned State Minister Frank Witter to spearhead efforts in remedying the reclamation process undertaken by bauxite companies and expedite the land titling process for affected individuals.

Witter will work closely with relevant stakeholders, including the bauxite companies and community representatives.

"We are committed to promoting responsible mining practices and safeguarding the interests of our citizens,” Green.

