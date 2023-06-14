Bail extended for St Catherine teacher accused of sexual assault

A St Catherine male teacher accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague on the compound of the institution was today told by a judge to keep away from the complainant over the duration of the case.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne gave the instruction in the St Catherine Parish Court after the complainant informed that she was suffering mentally.

The woman told the judge that last week she fainted on seeing the accused near her.

The judge then warned the accused to keep away from the complainant.

The man's attorney George Clue told the court that he would move to have dialogue with the school's administration to put plans in place to address the situation.

Bail was extended for the accused and he was ordered to return to court on October 19.

Allegations are that on the day in question the male teacher lured his female colleague into the school's woodwork room.

It is further alleged that he held her from behind and rubbed his genital area on her.

The woman managed to escape his grasp and ran and raised an alarm.

A report was made to the Brown's Hall police and the accused was arrested and subsequently charged with indecent assault.

- Rasbert Turner

