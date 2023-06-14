Damage from recent heavy rains estimated at over $100 million

The cost of damage sustained by parochial infrastructure during the recent heavy rains has been estimated at over $100 million.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, who said: “We are expecting that once the rain subsides and more assessment is undertaken, we will see an increase in that number.”

The rainfall resulted from a system that developed prior to the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, on June 1.

McKenzie was speaking during Wednesday's post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House.

McKenzie informed journalists that the parishes of St Elizabeth, St James and Clarendon recorded the greatest damage to roadway infrastructure.

Portland, St Thomas, Hanover, Manchester, Trelawny, St Mary, Westmoreland and sections of Kingston and St Andrew were also impacted.

“It (the estimated cost of damage) is something that we are prepared for. The Ministry will be able to find the funds to assist in undertaking restoration work, to get most of those roadways that have been impacted back into working condition,” McKenzie said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts that the six-month-long hurricane season will be active until November 30.

Against that backdrop, McKenzie informed that funds for drain cleaning have been allocated to all Members of Parliament.

“The Municipal Corporations, as is customary, would use their Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF) allocation for the month of June [for drain cleaning]. So, whatever allocations go to the Municipal Corporations for May into June, that is used for all divisions across the country for [the] drain-cleaning exercise,” he said.

McKenzie advised that allocations will continue to be phased in throughout the rest of the season.

- JIS News

