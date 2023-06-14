Five more Opposition members sign IC code of conduct

Five more members of the Opposition shadow cabinet have signed the Integrity Commission's Leadership Code of Conduct.

This brings to 19 the number of Opposition spokespersons who have inked what is also termed the seven principles of public life.

The latest members of the shadow cabinet to subscribe to the code are Anthony Hylton, Lisa Hanna, and senators Lambert Brown, Sophia Frazer-Binns and Damion Crawford.

The commission received the additional subscriptions on Wednesday.

Executive Director of the Integrity Commission Greg Christie, in an email response for an update on the signing, said that each of the five public officials was advised that once the Chairman of the Commission co-signs their code of conduct documents, they will be formally advised.

He said at that time, the commission will also publish the fact of the subscriptions. It will also post the names on its official website.

On Tuesday, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica urged the Government and Opposition to sign the document and have it instituted without further delay.

The private sector body said that the anti-corruption entity must receive unwavering support from both the Government and the Opposition in its efforts to establish a code of conduct which, at its core, calls for elected officials to operate at the highest standards of transparency.

To date, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and members of his Cabinet have not taken steps to sign the code.

The Integrity Commission invited both the prime minister and leader of the opposition to sign the code from November 2022.

The Integrity Commission is mandated and empowered by law to develop codes of conduct for public bodies and public officials. Section 6(1)(g) of the Integrity Commission Act states that it is a function of the commission "to prepare codes of conduct and other advisory material relating to corruption."

The principles contained in the code of conduct are as follows:

1. Selflessness - Holders of public office should act solely in terms of the public interest. They should not do so in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or friends.

2. Integrity - Holders of public office should not place themselves under any financial or other obligation to individuals or organisations that might seek to encourage improper behaviour in the performance of their official duties.

3. Objectivity - In carrying out public business, including making public appointments, awarding contracts, or recommending individuals for rewards and benefits, holders of public office should make choices on merit.

4. Accountability - Holders of public office are accountable for their decisions and actions to the public and must submit themselves to whatever scrutiny is appropriate to their office.

5. Openness - Holders of public office should be as open as possible about all the decisions and actions that they take. They should give reasons for their decisions and restrict information only when the wider public interest clearly demands.

6. Honesty - Holders of public office have a duty to declare any private interests relating to their public duties and to take steps to resolve any conflicts arising in a way that protects the public interest.

7. Leadership - Holders of public office should promote and support these principles by leadership and example.

